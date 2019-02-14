PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old Penn Hills High School student, authorities said.
JeMon Emerick was last seen about 11 p.m. Sunday.
Emerick is black and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage denim jacket and brown Nike Air Force shoes.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- Elusive African black leopard caught on camera
- Major renovation plan unveiled for South Hills Village
- VIDEO: Tow truck driver who was shot, paralyzed during argument with another driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}