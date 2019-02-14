  • Police searching for missing high school student

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old Penn Hills High School student, authorities said.

    JeMon Emerick was last seen about 11 p.m. Sunday.

    Emerick is black and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage denim jacket and brown Nike Air Force shoes.

