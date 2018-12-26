  • Police searching for missing man with dementia

    SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with dementia.

    Kenneth Himes, 70, was last seen at a home on Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County around 11 p.m. Tuesday night when his family put him to bed.

    Wednesday morning they noticed he was missing.

    Police are actively searching for him right now.

    A staging area has been set up about a half mile from where Himes was last seen. Emergency personnel from several agencies are involved in the search.

    Anyone with information on where Himes may be is asked to contact state police at (724) 543-2011.

