NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are searching for a missing man with dementia in Armstrong County.
Dispatchers told Channel 11 Paul Walker, 70, was last seen at his farm on Walker Road in North Buffalo Township.
BREAKING NEWS: 70 yr. old man with dementia is missing in #BuffaloTownship @ArmstrongCounty Lots of volunteers have begun a search. pic.twitter.com/gsccGOUZoK— Gigi (@wpxigigi) March 27, 2019
He's 5-feet 8-inhces tall, weighing 190-pounds.
He was last seen wearing a light tan, hooded coat with blue jeans.
