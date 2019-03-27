  • Police searching for missing man with dementia

    Updated:

    NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are searching for a missing man with dementia in Armstrong County.

    Dispatchers told Channel 11 Paul Walker, 70, was last seen at his farm on Walker Road in North Buffalo Township.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments and watch 11 at 11.

    He's 5-feet 8-inhces tall, weighing 190-pounds.

    He was last seen wearing a light tan, hooded coat with blue jeans.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories