MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - McKees Rocks police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old man.
Narbole Dean Cheeks was last seen on Dec. 4, according to police.
Police said Cheeks is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 193 pounds.
He suffers from schizophrenia and has wandered away from home before, according to police. Cheeks was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, sweatpants and red and white Jordan basketball shorts.
Police said Cheeks left without his phone, wallet and identification.
Anyone with information is asked to call McKees Rocks police at 412-331-2303 or call 911.
