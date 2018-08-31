Police searching for missing Shaler Twp. man

Police are searching for a 71-year-old man who has gone missing in the Shaler area.
Frederick Check was last seen Aug. 17 at his Fall Run Road home, police said Friday.
Check suffers from depression and other medical conditions, and his family has not been able to reach him on his cell phone, police said.
Check has family in Valencia and Freeport and has been known to travel through Kittanning. His vehicle is a 2004 Hyundai Accent with a license plate of JJS-0427, police said.
Anyone with knowledge of Check’s whereabouts is asked to call Shaler Township police at 412-473-3056.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 priests placed on administrative leave following sex abuse allegations
- Parents claim children's youth football team deceived them
- Man's body found inside home in apparent homicide, police say
- VIDEO: Father's Facetime Call Saves Young Daughter Trapped in Car with Drunk Woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}