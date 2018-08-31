  • Police searching for missing Shaler Twp. man

    Police are searching for a 71-year-old man who has gone missing in the Shaler area.

    Frederick Check was last seen Aug. 17 at his Fall Run Road home, police said Friday.

    Check suffers from depression and other medical conditions, and his family has not been able to reach him on his cell phone, police said.

    Check has family in Valencia and Freeport and has been known to travel through Kittanning. His vehicle is a 2004 Hyundai Accent with a license plate of JJS-0427, police said.

    Anyone with knowledge of Check’s whereabouts is asked to call Shaler Township police at 412-473-3056.

     

