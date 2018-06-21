  • Police searching for missing South African teenager

    Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

    Shereen Malik, 17, is visiting Pittsburgh from South Africa, police said. She was last seen on North Euclid Avenue in East Liberty.

    She is about 5’1” and 120 lbs. 

    If anyone has information on her whereabouts, call police at 412-323-7141.

