Pittsburgh Police are currently seeking assistance in finding two teenage brothers Saturday.
Police said Amier Windsor, 12, and Robert Windsor Jr., 11, went missing Friday around 5 p.m.
According to a release, the two brothers are known to frequent the Brookline area.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
