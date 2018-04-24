  • Police searching for missing teen

    Avalon police are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

    Paul DiGbeu was last seen on Monday getting on the bus in Bellevue, which was headed to the North Side.

    DiGbeu speaks broken English and French.

    If you have any information on DiGbeu's whereabouts, call Avalon police at 412-761-0353.

