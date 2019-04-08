MCKEESPORT, Pa. - McKeesport Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.
Destiny Watson, 17, is missing from Family Links, which is a youth home on Olive Street.
She was last seen on Saturday just before 9 p.m. and was last in contact with a friend over the weekend.
Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call McKeesport Police at 412-675-5015.
