    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - McKeesport Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.

    Destiny Watson, 17, is missing from Family Links, which is a youth home on Olive Street.

    She was last seen on Saturday just before 9 p.m. and was last in contact with a friend over the weekend.

    Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call McKeesport Police at 412-675-5015.

