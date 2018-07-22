  • Police searching for missing woman who may be in danger

    Updated:

    WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police in Indiana County are asking for the public's help to find a woman who is missing and may be in danger.

    Amber Lynn, 28, of White Township, has been missing since Saturday.

    Police said she is 5 feet 7 inches tall, around 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

    She was reportedly making numerous statements to friends and family about harming herself, according to police. 

    If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Pennsylvania State Police Indiana station. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories