    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a local man, wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in East Hills.

    The suspect, Leonard Bernard Hilton, 24, was booked into the Allegheny County Jail on separate charges the day of the murder, May 25.

    We’re updating you on the search and the homicide charges he was set to face -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    When detectives were prepared to arraign him on new homicide charges Thursday, they learned he had been released from custody earlier that day.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in custody following deadly shooting

    Hilton should be considered armed and dangerous. He will be charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations.

