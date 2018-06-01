  • Police searching for murder suspect considered armed, dangerous

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in East Hills.

    The suspect, Leonard Bernard Hilton, 24, was booked into the Allegheny County Jail on separate charges the day of the murder, May 25, police said.

    When detectives were prepared to arraign him on new homicide charges Thursday, they learned he had been released from custody earlier that day.

    Hilton is accused of fatally shooting Matthew Zinnermon, 32, officials said.

    Hilton should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He will be charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations.

