    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a local man, wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in East Hills.

    The suspect, Leonard Bernard Hilton, 24, was booked into the Allegheny County Jail on separate charges the day of the murder, May 25.

    When detectives were prepared to arraign him on new homicide charges Thursday, they learned he had been released from custody earlier that day.

    Hilton should be considered armed and dangerous. He will be charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations.

