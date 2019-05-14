  • Police searching for owners of cows on the loose

    Updated:

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Murrysville are searching for the owner of cows on the loose Tuesday morning.

    The cows were found on Trefoil Drive around 6 a.m. 

    Westmoreland County’s animal response team has set up a feed station to help capture them.

    Murrysville Police

