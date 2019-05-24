NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police are working with firefighters in New Castle to find the people who live in a home that caught fire early Friday Morning.
Investigators said it happened around 1 a.m. on East Clayton Street.
A firefighter hurt his leg and was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to be OK.
The flames started in the back of the home and took more than an hour to get under control.
Channel 11’s working to find out more about how the fire started.
