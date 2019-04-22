GREENSBURG, Pa. - An elderly man is in the hospital after he was hit in South Greensburg outside of a restaurant on Friday, but the driver who hit him fled the scene.
According to witnesses, the driver stopped briefly to check on the man, then got back in their vehicle and drove away.
It happened outside of DeGennaro’s Restaurant in the early evening hours Friday.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko us getting new information from police about their investigation and talking to witnesses who helped the victim for 11 News at 5:30.
