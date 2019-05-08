PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a pickup truck that struck a pregnant woman’s car in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, police said an infant was with the woman when her car was hit by the truck in the area of Fisk and Davison streets.
The pickup truck is a white Chevrolet with all-black wheels and a Texas registration.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miles at Zone 2 at 412-255-2827.
