    AULTMAN, Pa. - State police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen in Indiana County.

    Taylor Blystone, 16, left her Aultman home at 1 a.m. Friday and possibly left in a dark blue vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    She is 5’8”, 120 lbs., with wavy brown hair that falls below the shoulder and brown eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark Under Armour hoodie and sweatpants.

    Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-357-1960.

