AULTMAN, Pa. - State police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen in Indiana County.
Taylor Blystone, 16, left her Aultman home at 1 a.m. Friday and possibly left in a dark blue vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police said.
RUNAWAY JUVENILE. Taylor Blystone, W/N/F, 16 YOA, of Aultman, PA. Left home this morning at 1 AM. 5’08”, 120 lbs., brown, wavy, below-shoulder length hair, brown eyes, wears glasses. Last seen wearing dark Under Armour hoodie and sweatpants. Possibly left in a dark blue vehicle. pic.twitter.com/RsaDO2L2UI— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 26, 2019
She is 5’8”, 120 lbs., with wavy brown hair that falls below the shoulder and brown eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark Under Armour hoodie and sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-357-1960.
