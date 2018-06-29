Police searching for suspect just identified in 2008 shooting

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Police are searching for a suspect in a 2008 shooting in North Braddock.
Investigators have charged Joseph Boulware with criminal homicide.
Related Headlines
Investigators said two people were shot along Kirkpatrick Avenue in July of 2008.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 ambulances, 2 medical helicopters called to Westmoreland Co. crash
- LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh mayor wants judge to increase bond for officer that killed Antwon Rose
- Man crushed saving daughter from tractor, dies saving her
- VIDEO: Monessen city gov't on brink of shut down over officials missing council meetings
One of the victims, Ella Hooper, died 8 years later.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said she died as a result of being shot in the head.
Channel 11 will continue to follow this developing story. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}