  • Police searching for suspect just identified in 2008 shooting

    Updated:

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Police are searching for a suspect in a 2008 shooting in North Braddock.

    Investigators have charged Joseph Boulware with criminal homicide.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said two people were shot along Kirkpatrick Avenue in July of 2008.

    TRENDING NOW:

    One of the victims, Ella Hooper, died 8 years later.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said she died as a result of being shot in the head.

    Channel 11 will continue to follow this developing story. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories