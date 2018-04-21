0 Police searching for suspected shoplifter who struck officer with vehicle while fleeing

Pittsburgh police are searching for a suspected shoplifter who struck and injured an officer while trying to get away at the Market District Giant Eagle in Shadyside.

According to Pittsburgh police, a cashier told Pittsburgh police Detective Klaczak, who was working security detail, about a suspected shoplifter just before 4 p.m. Friday. Klaczak confronted the man in the parking lot.

As Klaczak attempted to speak to the suspect, the man put his vehicle in reverse and accelerated backward knocking Klaczak to the ground. The man then sped away nearly hitting Klazcak again and nearly hitting another pedestrian, police said.

Pittsburgh police Cmdr. Victor Joseph said Klaczak has "has some abrasions, bumps and bruises and is scheduled for follow up testing."

Police said the getaway vehicle was a newer model Subaru, maroon in color, with the last four digits on the license plate being either 1933 or 1993.

"I would like to thank the community members who immediately came to the aide of Detective Klaczak to see if he was alright, and the citizens who witnessed the incident and provided descriptions of what they observed to the responding officers," Joseph said. "This is just another reminder of the dangers that the men and women of Law Enforcement face every day. Something as simple as a shoplifting investigation has the potential to put our officers in harm’s way."

Anyone with information about the suspect, his whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

The suspect potentially faces retail theft, aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding charges.

