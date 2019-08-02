  • Police searching for two men who allegedly urinated on side of restaurant, then assaulted employee

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help in identify two men who they said assaulted a restaurant employee after he caught them urinating on the side of a business in Bloomfield.

    Police said they responded to a disturbance call in the 4600 block of Liberty Avenue around 11:20 p.m. on July 3. 

    When officers arrived at the scene, the person that called 911 said he was assaulted by two men who had been urinating on the side of a business, according to police.

    Police said the victim had a laceration on his forehead and a torn T-shirt. He denied medical treatment, but later went to a hospital and was treated for a sore jaw and head pain, according to police. 

    The victim told police he caught the men urinating on the side of the business where he works, told them to stop and was punched and kicked repeatedly. 

    Police said the men ran down Liberty Avenue and continued onto Pearl Street. Police tried to locate them but were unsuccessful. 

    Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of either men are asked to call Zone 5 detectives at 412-665-3605. 

