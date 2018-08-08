Police searching for vandals who threw rocks at cars, homes

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Cars, windows and houses have been pummeled by rocks and so far there have been no arrests.
Police in Uniontown say vandals have been causing damage for weeks.
More than two-dozen reports of damage have been made to police.
Channel 11 is talking to police about the investigation and how they’re working find the people to put an end to it, tonight for 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
