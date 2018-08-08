  • Police searching for vandals who threw rocks at cars, homes

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Cars, windows and houses have been pummeled by rocks and so far there have been no arrests.

    Police in Uniontown say vandals have been causing damage for weeks.

    More than two-dozen reports of damage have been made to police.

