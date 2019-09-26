ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Ross Township police are searching for a wanted man who is accused of harassing and threatening his girlfriend, who has a Protection From Abuse order against him.
Police said Clinton Lance, 28, from Braddock, threatened the victim and her new boyfriend through text messages and FaceTime calls on Wednesday. According to police, he told the victim that he would find her at work and shoot her, as well as showing her a gun during the calls.
Police said they believe Lance waited near a care facility in Ross Township where she works.
When the victim and her boyfriend drove toward the care facility, they saw his car parked in the dark, according to police.
Police said they heard six gunshots and saw muzzle flashes. They immediately fled the area in fear for their lives, according to police. No one was hurt.
Lance has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of harassment.
