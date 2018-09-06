Police seek 3 suspects using stolen credit cards at mall

Police are looking for three suspects they say used stolen credit cards at an area mall.
The two women and one man were seen on surveillance video using the cards to make purchases at the Apple store and a Microsoft kiosk at Ross Park Mall last month, police said.
The cards were stolen from purses left inside vehicles at North Park, police said.
The women had Spanish accents and probably used fake IDs, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers 412-255-8477. A $1,000 reward has been offered.
