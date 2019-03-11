  • Police seek help identifying man who robbed store

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police in Greensburg are asking for help to identify a man they say robbed a gas station Sunday night.

    Police shared these surveillance pictures of the suspected robber.

    Channel 11 was told the man robbed the Sunoco on West Otterman Street.

    Police said no weapon was seen, but the man implied that he was armed. 

    No one was hurt.

    Police haven’t said what was taken.

