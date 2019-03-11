GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police in Greensburg are asking for help to identify a man they say robbed a gas station Sunday night.
Police shared these surveillance pictures of the suspected robber.
Channel 11 was told the man robbed the Sunoco on West Otterman Street.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police said no weapon was seen, but the man implied that he was armed.
No one was hurt.
Police haven’t said what was taken.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father fends off armed intruder hiding in garage
- Car ends up on its side during crash in McKees Rocks
- Reports: Antonio Brown traded to Raiders, will become highest paid receiver in league
- VIDEO: Drug you probably already have could help cancer patients live longer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}