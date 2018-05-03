Police seek hit-and-run driver who injured motorcyclist

A man is injured after a car ran a light in Vandergrift, knocking him off his motorcycle, on Thursday.
Melanie Marsalko spoke to the motorcyclist, who is now on crutches, about the crash for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
The female driver briefly got out of the car before hopping back in and driving off.
The crash was captured on surveillance video, and police are looking for that driver.
