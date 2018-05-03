  • Police seek hit-and-run driver who injured motorcyclist

    Updated:

    A man is injured after a car ran a light in Vandergrift, knocking him off his motorcycle, on Thursday.

    Melanie Marsalko spoke to the motorcyclist, who is now on crutches, about the crash for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    The female driver briefly got out of the car before hopping back in and driving off.

    The crash was captured on surveillance video, and police are looking for that driver.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police seek hit-and-run driver who injured motorcyclist