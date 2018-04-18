Police seek man in connection with Crafton Heights burglary

Pittsburgh police are searching for a man they say burglarized a Crafton Heights business this week.
The break-in took place at 2:30 a.m. Monday at a trucking company in the 1300 block of Crafton Boulevard, according to a news release.
Police are asking for help identifying the man caught on surveillance video.
If you have information on this man, contact police at 412-937-3095.
