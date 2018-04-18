  • Police seek man in connection with Crafton Heights burglary

    Updated:

    Pittsburgh police are searching for a man they say burglarized a Crafton Heights business this week.

    The break-in took place at 2:30 a.m. Monday at a trucking company in the 1300 block of Crafton Boulevard, according to a news release.

    Police are asking for help identifying the man caught on surveillance video.

    If you have information on this man, contact police at 412-937-3095.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police seek man in connection with Crafton Heights burglary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Burglary suspect leads police on chase through backyards, over fence

  • Headline Goes Here

    Undocumented immigrant accused in burglary spree in Pittsburgh area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Surveillance cameras credited for quick arrest of theft suspect, officials say