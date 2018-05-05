Police seek man they say robbed 2 banks in an hour

The FBI and local law enforcement are looking for a man they believe robbed two Western Pennsylvania banks in an hour on Friday.
The FBI said the man robbed Key Bank in the 4000 block of Washington Road in McMurray, Washington County, around 3:20 p.m., then robbed the Key Bank in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue in Coraopolis at 4:15 p.m.
The robber displayed a weapon both times, the FBI said.
Authorities believe he used a white SUV during the robberies.
Anyone with information can contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, 24 hours a day, at 412-432-4000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
