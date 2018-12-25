  • Police seek man who robbed Dollar General on Christmas Eve

    SCOTTDALE, Pa. - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Westmoreland County store on Christmas Eve.

    A white male robbed the Dollar General on Pittsburgh Street in Scottdale on Monday, police said on Facebook.

    He showed a handgun to employees, police said. It was not clear what the man stole.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

