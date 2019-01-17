UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Westmoreland County bank on Thursday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police say the man put a threatening note demanding money on the counter at the First National Bank on Route 30 in Unity Township at about 10:55 a.m.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
BANK ROBBERY, FNB RTE 30 Unity Township... 1/7/19 @ 10:55 A Black male approximately 5’6” entered the first national bank. The male put a threatening note on the counter demanding money (pictured below). He fled on foot. Please call 724-832-3288 w/ any leads. pic.twitter.com/x8VNOUcrfP— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 17, 2019
The black male, about 5’6”, then fled on foot, police said. Police did not say how much money was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Abducted teen girl safe, suspect in custody after standoff
- Snow moving in Thursday ahead of 3rd wintry system this week
- Severe Weather Team 11 tracking weekend storm
- RAW VIDEO: Toddler falls out of moving car
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}