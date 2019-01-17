  • Police seek man who robbed Westmoreland County bank

    UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Westmoreland County bank on Thursday morning.

    Pennsylvania State Police say the man put a threatening note demanding money on the counter at the First National Bank on Route 30 in Unity Township at about 10:55 a.m.

    The black male, about 5’6”, then fled on foot, police said. Police did not say how much money was taken.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.

