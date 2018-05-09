  • Police seek man who stole purse, used debit card afterward

    Updated:

    Pittsburgh police are looking for a man they stole a purse in a Downtown business and then used a debit card from it at several other businesses.

    They released photos of the man, but did not identify the business where the theft took place or where the card was used.

    The debit card was used in the North Side, police said. The purse also contained cash and several credit cards.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 2 detectives at 412-255-2827.

