Police seek man who stole purse, used debit card afterward

Pittsburgh police are looking for a man they stole a purse in a Downtown business and then used a debit card from it at several other businesses.
They released photos of the man, but did not identify the business where the theft took place or where the card was used.
The debit card was used in the North Side, police said. The purse also contained cash and several credit cards.
Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 2 detectives at 412-255-2827.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom hears brutal slaying of 15-year-old daughter through phone call
- North Allegheny Intermediate High evacuated due to bomb threat
- School bus crash with car shuts down road
- VIDEO: Arrest made in theft ring that stole $58K in items from vehicles
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}