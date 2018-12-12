PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing East Liberty teenager.
Ry’Nique Durham, 15, was last seen Tuesday at 2 p.m. while leaving school, police said. She has a medical condition that requires constant attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- U by Kotex tampons recalled, could unravel inside body, company says
- Buddy's Bar: ‘Elf'-inspired pop-up bar opening in Pittsburgh for 2 days
- Those vintage ceramic Christmas trees might be worth some serious money
- VIDEO: 'Sesame Street' introduces homeless Muppet
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}