    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing East Liberty teenager.

    Ry’Nique Durham, 15, was last seen Tuesday at 2 p.m. while leaving school, police said. She has a medical condition that requires constant attention.

    Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141.

