Police find missing girl, arrest man wanted for alleged sex assault

1:55 P.M. UPDATE: Police say they have Burd in custody and found Rodkey.
Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl believed to be with a man wanted on charges related to multiple alleged sexual assaults.
Haylee Rodkey was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Altoona, police said. She’s 5’4”, about 120 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She is believed to have run away from home and with Jonathan Lee Burd, 31. He is 6 feet tall, about 190 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Burd drives a silver 2003 Ford Focus ZX3 and the Pennsylvania license plate KLV-1698.
Anyone with information on Rodkey or Burd should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Altoona Police Department at 814-940-5950.
