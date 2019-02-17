  • Police seek person of interest in connection with disappearance of 27-year-old woman

    KITTANNING, Pa. - Kittanning police are seeking a person of interest in connection with the disappearance of Katie Stoner, 27, who went missing on Thursday.

    Kittaning Borough Police are searching for this woman, 27-year-old Katie Stoner, who was last seen on Feb. 14.
    John Eugene Colbert, 30, of New Castle, is the ex-boyfriend of Stoner, according to police. 

    Colbert is around 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo on his right forearm that says "loyalty."

    Police said Colbert is wanted by other law enforcement agencies.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bartosiewicz at 724-543-1538 or call 911. 

