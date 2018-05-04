  • Police seek public's help in finding missing Oakland man

    Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Oakland man.

    Richard Burton, 40, of Oakland was last seen in early Friday morning. He is 6 feet tall, 180 lbs. and was last seen wearing a Steelers or Penguins jersey.

    Burton is known to frequent Centre Avenue, Baum Boulevard and Chief's Café on North Craig Street.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons Detectives at 412-323-7800

