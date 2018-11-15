Police seek teen suspect in shooting that left girl in critical condition

Police are looking for a teenager in connection with a weekend shooting that left a girl in critical condition.
Jamour Hillard, 15, is responsible for the shooting in Swissvale, according to Allegheny County Police, who said a warrant is out for his arrest.
He’s charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, robbery, and weapons violations, police said.
The girl was shot in the leg just after midnight on Saturday 2700 block of Woodstock Avenue.
Hillard is black, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has ties to the Swissvale and Penn Hills areas, police said.
Anyone who sees Hillard should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the county police tipline at 833-255-8477.
