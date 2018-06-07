0 Police seek warrant to search car involved in deadly crash at medical building, officials say

WASHINGTON, Pa. - 1:17 P.M. UPDATE (6/7/18):

The Washington Health Systems building is boarded up but is open for business Thursday.

Washington police tell Channel 11's Lori Houy they have surveillance video of the crash, but they are not releasing it to the public at this time.

Police said they are obtaining a search warrant to inspect the car. Investigators tell Channel 11 if they rule out a medical problem or a mechanical problem, charges will be filed against the driver.

WPXI news reporter Lori Houy is working to learn more about the investigation and the victim for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

4 A.M. UPDATE (6/7/18): The driver was heading to the Washington Health Systems Outpatient Center for an appointment when he crashed into the building.

9:25 P.M. UPDATE: The driver involved in the deadly crash is Chad Spence.

8 P.M. UPDATE: Neighbors of Dollard are remembering her as a nice woman who they always saw out and about.

It's unclear when the building will re-open.

5:30 P.M. UPDATE: Dollard was a longtime employee in the registration office.

This was her last day of work before she was set to fly to Mexico for her son's wedding.

5 P.M. UPDATE: The woman killed has been identified as Kimberly Dollard, 57, of Washington.

4:15 P.M. UPDATE: The SUV involved in the deadly crash has been removed from the building.

SUV involved in deadly crash into Washington Health System Outpatient Center being removed from building it slammed into hours ago. pic.twitter.com/xeFemPM0HD — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 6, 2018

3:55 P.M. UPDATE: Washington Health System released the following statement:

"Shortly after noon today a vehicle crashed into the side of building number 1 of the WHS Outpatient Center – Neighbor Health, on 95 Leonard Avenue, Washington PA. The car entered through a side wall and into the area of patient registration. We are extremely saddened to state that a member of our Patient Access Department was fatally injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and co-workers of our employee tonight. No other members of our team were injured."

1:52 P.M. UPDATE: An employee in the building has been killed, Channel 11 has confirmed.

BREAKING: SUV crashed far into Washington Health System building. Coroner now on scene. At least one person was killed. I’m told it was a hospital employee. Very sad situation out here for all of her coworkers. pic.twitter.com/ZtIfMqJxSA — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) June 6, 2018

1:34 P.M. UPDATE: Witnesses say the driver hit the accelerator and drove through the side of the building.

People inside the building were evacuated out a back stairwell.

1:15 P.M. UPDATE: A patient in the building was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Crews are trying to determine if the building is still structurally sound.

1:13 P.M. UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been flown from the scene.

At least three people are injured after a car crashed into a building Wednesday afternoon in the city of Washington.

A hole can be seen in the side of the Washington Health Systems Outpatient Center – Building 1 on Leonard Avenue.

