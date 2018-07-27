PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a woman who robbed a bank Friday in Troy Hill.
Investigators tell Channel 11 the woman she walked into the WesBanco Bank in the 1700 block of Lowrie Street around 11:30 a.m.
Investigators said she was armed with a gun and made off with cash.
No other details have been released.
WPXI is working to find out more about the suspect. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
