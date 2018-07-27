  • Police seek woman they say robbed Troy Hill bank

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a woman who robbed a bank Friday in Troy Hill. 

    Investigators tell Channel 11 the woman she walked into the WesBanco Bank in the 1700 block of Lowrie Street around 11:30 a.m.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said she was armed with a gun and made off with cash.

    No other details have been released.

    WPXI is working to find out more about the suspect. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories