SMYRNA, Del. - Police are hoping new photos will help lead to the identification of a little girl in Delaware.
The little girl’s remains were found in September near the Little Lass fields in Smyrna, Kent County.
Facial reconstruction photos of the little girl, who police believe was dead for several weeks before she was discovered, were released Monday by investigators. They show how the little girl may have looked before she died.
Investigators say the little girl was Caucasian or Hispanic and was likely between the ages of 2 and 5 years old. She is believed to have suffered from chronic illnesses.
Investigators are searching for any information about the identity of the little girl or possible suspects.
Anyone with information should call the Smyrna Police Department at 302-653-3490 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.
