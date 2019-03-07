PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police are asking the public’s help in solving a homicide in Penn Hills.
Investigators were called to the parking lot of The Lounge on Verona in the 4300 block of Verona Road in Penn Hills just after midnight on Jan. 26 for reports of shots fired.
Paramedics were in the area and heard numerous gunshots, according to police.
When police arrived, they found Paul McMillan, 48, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle.
McMillan was transported to UPMC Presbyterian, where he later died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
According to police, McMillan was involved in a physical altercation inside the lounge with another man. When McMillan was leaving, someone shot into his vehicle, striking him multiple times.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (412) 255-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.
