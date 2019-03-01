RANKIN, Pa. - Two men are facing drug and gun charges after a bust in Rankin.
While executing a search warrant at an apartment in Hawkins Village, detectives found 38 bricks of heroin, raw heroin, crack cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and digital scales. They also found a stolen handgun, magazines and ammunition as well as $3,377 in cash.
Police said the heroin/fentanyl had an estimated street value of $22,000.
Mychael Reid, 33, and Brandon Coleman, 21 were arrested. They're both charged with possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and persons not to possess a firearm.
