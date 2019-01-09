SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office took more than $24,000 worth of drugs off the streets.
Channel 11 has learned that police raided a home on Copper Street in Slippery Rock Township Monday.
Investigator said they found nearly 13 ounces of crystal meth and 2 ounces of suspected heroin.
PHOTOS: Police seize $24K in drugs, guns from Lawrence County home
Police said several guns were also taken from the home.
Police said the suspected owner was taken to the Lawrence County jail and is facing several charges.
