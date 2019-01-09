  • Police seize $24K in drugs, guns from Lawrence County home

    Updated:

    SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office took more than $24,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

    Channel 11 has learned that police raided a home on Copper Street in Slippery Rock Township Monday.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Investigator said they found nearly 13 ounces of crystal meth and 2 ounces of suspected heroin.

    PHOTOS: Police seize $24K in drugs, guns from Lawrence County home

    Police said several guns were also taken from the home.

    Police said the suspected owner was taken to the Lawrence County jail and is facing several charges.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories