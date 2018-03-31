  • Police seize over $100k in narcotics, weapons in massive Pittsburgh drug bust; 3 arrested

    Pittsburgh Police conducted a major drug bust in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood Friday night. 

    According to a release, police searched a residence in the 100 block of Fountain Street in Fineview after executing a search warrant. 

    Police conducted the search around 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

    Inside the home, police found numerous narcotics, paraphernalia, weapons, and ammunition. 

    According to the release, police located and seized the following items from the home:

    • Three firearms (one 9 mm handgun and two .40 caliber handguns)
    • Two kilograms of cocaine
    • Fifty bricks of heroin
    • 18 grams of raw heroin
    • One ounce of loose cocaine
    • 43 grams of fentanyl
    • 10 ounces of marijuana
    • Two ounces of crack cocaine
    • Hundreds of unused stamp bags of heroin

    Police also found approximately $18,000 in cash, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. 

    According to the release, the seized narcotics have an estimated street value of $100,000. 

    Police arrested three people in connection with the drug bust: Parish Thornhill, 27, Eric Williams, 26, and Daynelle Snead, 36. 

     
     

