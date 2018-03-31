Pittsburgh Police conducted a major drug bust in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood Friday night.
According to a release, police searched a residence in the 100 block of Fountain Street in Fineview after executing a search warrant.
Police conducted the search around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Inside the home, police found numerous narcotics, paraphernalia, weapons, and ammunition.
According to the release, police located and seized the following items from the home:
- Three firearms (one 9 mm handgun and two .40 caliber handguns)
- Two kilograms of cocaine
- Fifty bricks of heroin
- 18 grams of raw heroin
- One ounce of loose cocaine
- 43 grams of fentanyl
- 10 ounces of marijuana
- Two ounces of crack cocaine
- Hundreds of unused stamp bags of heroin
Police also found approximately $18,000 in cash, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
According to the release, the seized narcotics have an estimated street value of $100,000.
Police arrested three people in connection with the drug bust: Parish Thornhill, 27, Eric Williams, 26, and Daynelle Snead, 36.
