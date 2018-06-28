  • Police shut down road after shots fired in Penn Hills

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Shots were fired Thursday morning in Penn Hills, police said.

    Officers have been called to the area of Laketon Road for the incident.

    A man said he was told shots were being fired at officers. Police said someone was firing shots, but not necessarily at them.

    Laketon Road is closed between Churchill Avenue and Frankstown Road. Residents are being told to move from the area.

    No injuries have been reported.

