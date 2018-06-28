PENN HILLS, Pa. - Shots were fired Thursday morning in Penn Hills, police said.
Officers have been called to the area of Laketon Road for the incident.
A man said he was told shots were being fired at officers. Police said someone was firing shots, but not necessarily at them.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the breaking developments on Channel 11 Morning News.
Laketon Road is closed between Churchill Avenue and Frankstown Road. Residents are being told to move from the area.
No injuries have been reported.
Just arrived on scene. Police activity along Laketon Rd near Coal Hollow Rd in Penn Hills. Officer on scene just told me to move back. “There’s someone shooting over here!” He was referring to Coal Hollow Rd. We are staying far back in a safe spot. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/x1rkxqMRKu— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 28, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Criminal complaint against officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock
- LIVE UPDATES: DA: Rose shows his hands, turns and runs; he did not have a weapon
- Baby dies after falling out of window
- Heavy storms prompt brief tornado warning in western Pa.
- VIDEO: Drivers terrorized by paintballs fired along remote road
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}