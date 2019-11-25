PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania State Police and the ACLU are locked in a battle that has now reached the state Supreme Court.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It centers on the question of when should the police be allowed to monitor your social media accounts?
Last week, the police and the ACLU presented their arguments before the court.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Joe Arena breaks down both sides of the argument in a case that could have implications for your own Facebook and Twitter accounts.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman, man believed to have been shot to death by passenger in car, police say
- $12 million dollar tunnel approved in Cranberry Township
- Man possibly tried to lure girl who got off school bus in Ross Township, police say
- VIDEO: How the cost to repair your HVAC system could skyrocket next year
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}