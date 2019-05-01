WASHINGTON, Pa. - A motorcycle chase ended near a local college campus, causing some tense moments for students there.
Officers could be seen with their guns drawn as they pulled a person from the bushes. Another person is still on the run.
Police swarmed the area adjacent to the campus of Washington & Jefferson College around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Troopers say they were on the way to a call with lights and sirens on when they came up behind the motorcycle rider.
The rider then took off, possibly assuming the police were after him. A short time later he crashed near the college campus.
A female passenger on the back of the motorcycle was able to escape from police.
Police have not identified the man, but said he is 34 years old.
College officials sent the following statement to Channel 11:
Washington & Jefferson College’s Campus & Public Safety office assisted State Police with an off-campus police event near our campus. As a precaution to students and staff, CPS issued a notification to advise of the activity, but no students or staff were involved and there was no impact on campus operations.
NOTE: This story has been updated to correct that the incident happened near, not on, the campus of Washington & Jefferson.
