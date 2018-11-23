  • Police stepping up patrols, warning Black Friday shoppers about possible thefts

    CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Black Friday is a perfect opportunity to get deals on some hot items this holiday season, but police say it's also the perfect opportunity for thieves.

    Several local police departments are increasing their patrols.

    They're looking out for thieves stealing newly-purchased items from people's cars.

