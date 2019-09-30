0 Police still searching for escaped Ohio inmate who was spotted in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. - UPDATE 7:44 p.m. - State police said the Westmoreland Mall has been searched and cleared after Christopher Clemente was seen there at 11 a.m. They have no reason to believe he is in that area.

*Update Christopher Clemente

He was observed @ the Westmoreland Mall at 11. The mall has been searched and cleared. We have no reason the believe he is in that area. He was also observed at the Sheetz @ Rte 22/981 @ 0715. See photos. Operating a 2019 grey charger OH plate HVP8419 pic.twitter.com/E4hQZTTF9F — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 29, 2019

Police said he was also seen at the Sheetz on Route 22/981 in New Alexandria at 7:15 a.m.

He is driving a 2019 gray Charger with Ohio plate HVP 8419, according to police.

The Westmoreland Mall was on lockdown and everyone inside was evacuated Sunday, according to Channel 11's crew at the scene in Greensburg.

We have reason to believe the below pictured in mate escapee Christopher Clemente is in the area of the Westmoreland Mall. If seen please contact 911. Keep doors locked and make sure not to leave keys in vehicles. See attached news release from Gallia County pic.twitter.com/DfWwPyrXf1 — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 29, 2019

State police said on social media they have reason to believe an escaped inmate from Ohio is in the area of the mall. They are advising people to keep their doors locked and make sure to not leave keys in vehicles.

READ: Sheriff: 4 inmates escape county jail in Ohio

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Clemente is among a group of four inmates who escaped with the help of at least one person outside the jail in Ohio. The group reportedly forced open a secured door and overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon.

Police said they then stole a vehicle from a corrections officer, and ended up in a park where an escape vehicle was waiting for them.

Pennsylvania law enforcement said they found the escape vehicle that the inmates used.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

A Channel 11 crew on scene said there was a large police presence with K-9 units and a law enforcement helicopter circulating overhead.

A woman told Channel 11 her daughter was also evacuated from a nearby Chuck E. Cheese's by law enforcement as the situation continues.

Around 3 p.m., shoppers were allowed back into the mall.

The mall has reopened. Earlier today out of an abundance of caution and at the direction of local law enforcement, the mall was briefly closed. Any questions should be directed to @PAStatePolice. — Westmoreland Mall (@WestmorelandPA) September 29, 2019

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.