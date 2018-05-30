ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have arrested a man after surrounding a home in Elizabeth Township for several hours Tuesday night.
Sources told Channel 11 there was a felony warrant for the man who lives inside the home.
BREAKING: Police just arrested a man at his home in Elizabeth Twp. They were outside his home all evening. Sources say had a felony warrant out, drug related. pic.twitter.com/GxEdAkx98u— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 30, 2018
The man allegedly ran away from police before they tracked him to his home.
Reporter Michele Newell has been speaking with neighbors about the police activity and they say there have been problems in the past with the same man.
BREAKING: Police activity surrounding an Elizabeth Twp. home Sources say. there’s a felony warrant out for the man who lives here. pic.twitter.com/qud6wvCrXg— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 29, 2018
Newell is near the scene working to gather the latest details from police and her sources.
