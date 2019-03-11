Police swarm convenience store after armed robbery

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Police swarmed a convenience store Monday morning in Turtle Creek after an armed robbery, officials said.
Two men, one of whom had a gun and was wearing a mask, walked into the 7-Eleven on James Street just after 3 a.m., officials said. The man with the gun demanded money from the clerk while the other man acted as a lookout.
Officials said the men ran off with about $600.
The 7-Eleven was closed while Turtle Creek and Allegheny County police investigated.
No one was hurt.
Turtle Creek Police & Allegheny County Police surround 7-Eleven. Store is closed as police investigate inside. This is the location on the corner of Monroeville Ave & James Street. Working to get you info now. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/UjSl4lpqWY— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 11, 2019
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father fends off armed intruder hiding in garage
- Car ends up on its side during crash in McKees Rocks
- Reports: Antonio Brown traded to Raiders, will become highest paid receiver in league
- VIDEO: Drug you probably already have could help cancer patients live longer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}