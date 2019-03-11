  • Police swarm convenience store after armed robbery

    Updated:

    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Police swarmed a convenience store Monday morning in Turtle Creek after an armed robbery, officials said.

    Two men, one of whom had a gun and was wearing a mask, walked into the 7-Eleven on James Street just after 3 a.m., officials said. The man with the gun demanded money from the clerk while the other man acted as a lookout.

    Officials said the men ran off with about $600.

    The 7-Eleven was closed while Turtle Creek and Allegheny County police investigated.

    No one was hurt.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories